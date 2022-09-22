Q: What is a Long-Term Care Ombudsman?
A: An ombudsman is a specially trained and certified volunteer who has been given authority under federal and state law to identify, investigate and resolve complaints made by, or on behalf of, long-term care facility residents. Ombudsmen respond to resident complaints ranging from issues with medication and care administration to matters of dignity and respect. It is the ombudsman's role to protect the legal rights of residents and assure that they receive appropriate treatment and quality care.
Our volunteers offer free and confidential direct assistance to those who need and request it, and strive to resolve concerns with warmth and professionalism.
Q: What if I have a concern about Long-Term Care?
A: Anyone can report a concern. Complaints may be related to the facility, its employees, or any agency or person who threatens or violates the rights, health, safety or welfare of a resident.
Complaints filed with the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program are kept completely confidential, unless permission is given by the resident or complainant to disclose related information. Details of the complaint are documented and the case is assigned to a local ombudsman for investigation. The ombudsman contacts the complainant or resident within seven calendar days and begins a thorough investigation. Once all facts are verified, the ombudsman takes appropriate action by advocating for the best possible solution that satisfies the resident. To learn more about the program, or to become a volunteer ombudsman, call 305-273-3294 or visit the website ombudsman.elderaffairs.org.
