A huge heartfelt thank you to the South Dade and Florida Keys community members who reached out amidst a global pandemic to support the 2020 Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child program. Locally, 3,430 shoeboxes were packed by churches, community groups and many individuals in the Keys and South Dade. The shoeboxes, filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items are used as tangible expressions of God’s love and sent across the globe to more than 150 countries and territories.
A lot of preparation, planning and prayer goes into this annual program and the success of National Collection Week is only achieved with the help of our local volunteers and media outlets (including from this publication “South Dade News Leader”).
In total 9,113,853 million shoebox gifts were donated worldwide in 2020!
This includes 7,809,410 donated in the U.S., with 415,403 built online.
Although local drop off locations for gifts are closed until Nov.15 –22, 2021, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
We appreciate the generosity of everyone who packed a shoebox in 2020 and if you would like to participate in this year’s program as an individual or group, just contact Cindy Smith at 305-923-9984. These simple shoeboxes, packed with gifts and love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
