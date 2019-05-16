Letter to the Editor - Thank you Dr. Tucci - South Dade News Leader: Opinion

Welcome!
|
Not you?||
Logout|My Account

Letter to the Editor - Thank you Dr. Tucci

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, May 16, 2019 4:05 pm

Letter to the Editor - Thank you Dr. Tucci 0 comments

The city of Homestead can be proud of a good many things: its friendly population, its institutions...Recently, I also found out that it is the proper place to bring your sick or injured pet. It has outstanding veterinarians but, particularly, I am thinking here of Dr. Teresa Tucci.

I don't believe my wife or myself would ever forget the abundant both, expertise and kindness, that she displayed in the treatment of our beloved beagle, Brandy. For we witnessed in her not just talent or ability but also that so much needed and so frequently missed element everywhere, love. Amazingly, these qualities also come across in the work of her assistants, Aubrey, Aura and Vera.

We simply can’t think of how expressing enough gratitude to them. May the good Lord always bless them.

Felipe Fernandez, Cutler Bay

Posted in , on Thursday, May 16, 2019 4:05 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
1

The Tale of the Happy T-Rex

May 10 | No Comments
2

Miami-Dade Nurseries #1 in Florida say...

May 3 | No Comments
3

Woman killed/man airlifted in crash at...

Apr 26 | No Comments
4

Art and Science in the Field

Apr 22 | No Comments
5

Gambling Deal Off the Table

May 3 | No Comments
6

Homestead Honor Guard Represents in Ca...

May 3 | No Comments
7

Recalling Historic Florida City

May 10 | No Comments
8

Honoring Barney Rutzke Sr.

Apr 26 | No Comments
9

House, Senate Grapple with ‘Sanctuary ...

May 3 | No Comments
10

Grande Dame of Homestead Ruth Campbell

May 9 | No Comments
11

Rubio Applauds Withdrawal from Tomato ...

May 10 | No Comments
12

Miami-Dade doctor charged in the overd...

May 13 | No Comments
13

Cybrary Financing Revisions Approved

Apr 25 | No Comments
14

Eight more firms get pot licenses

Apr 25 | No Comments
15

Homestead’s Miami Arts Charter Announc...

Apr 26 | No Comments

© Copyright 2019, South Dade News Leader, Homestead, FL.