Letter to the Editor - Thank you Dr. Tucci

The city of Homestead can be proud of a good many things: its friendly population, its institutions...Recently, I also found out that it is the proper place to bring your sick or injured pet. It has outstanding veterinarians but, particularly, I am thinking here of Dr. Teresa Tucci.

I don't believe my wife or myself would ever forget the abundant both, expertise and kindness, that she displayed in the treatment of our beloved beagle, Brandy. For we witnessed in her not just talent or ability but also that so much needed and so frequently missed element everywhere, love. Amazingly, these qualities also come across in the work of her assistants, Aubrey, Aura and Vera.

We simply can’t think of how expressing enough gratitude to them. May the good Lord always bless them.

Felipe Fernandez, Cutler Bay