Dear Editor:
Happy New Year! As you start this year with a clean slate and with new resolutions, I encourage you to also think about what's in store for our environment this year; especially with the climate crisis becoming a more and more prevalent problem every moment we don't do something about it. It is vital that we come together to encourage elected leaders to pass an effective climate policy, so we can set ourselves up for a sustainable 2023.
We don't want to see the same things that happened last year repeat themselves, so we must take action. There are a plethora of organizations that work towards advocating for climate policies. Some of these include Citizens' Climate Lobby, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that supports the Energy Innovation and Climate Dividend Act. In addition, the Climate Reality Project has made it a conscious effort to inspire change makers and advocate for cleaner energy.
We must be the catalyst in the climate fight. After all, it's our future in a habitable Florida that's at stake.
Sincerely,
Anagha Iyer, Miramar
