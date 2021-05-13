As a Floridian concerned about climate change, I know well the challenges we face from rising seas, stronger hurricanes and ever-hotter temperatures. Any one of these challenges would be enough to overwhelm the state, but unfortunately, we have all three — and arguably a number of other climate-related challenges— to address and contend with.
Fortunately, there are solutions to address these challenges. The reintroduction of the Growing Climate Solutions Act, originally cosponsored by Florida Senator Marco Rubio, this week is a great place to start.
The bill would establish standardized rules and practices for farmers and agricultural workers in burgeoning carbon markets. Carbon markets, a mechanism that enables the sale of emission units, is quickly becoming a market of interest for America’s agricultural industries and stakeholders, but the barriers to entry remain too high.
The legislation would make these markets more accessible and spur agricultural stakeholders to invest in carbon capture innovations and technologies— positioning the U.S. as a world leader in green, forward-thinking farming practices. Importantly, it will empower farmers to address climate change, rather than scapegoating them. This would prove beneficial for Florida’s farmers and agricultural interest, and I thank Senator Rubio for his leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.