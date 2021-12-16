To: All Participants of Not-For-Profit Organizations, FL.
The following theory contains a general concept in preparation for further discussion. It is not associated to any specific organization.
It relates to overall human nature.
It affects participants in most nonprofit and volunteer groups, as well as politicians. The possibility includes all of us. It can easily happen to anyone in any group when an individual loses sight of the group’s original goals. At the same time, all goes well when the original goals are preserved. Feedback is welcome.
America is based on much individual volunteerism and the acceptance of a very wide assortment of diversity within a unified goal(s). The result is its unique strength.
“Psychology defines sublimation of goals as a mature type of defense mechanism where socially unacceptable impulses or idealizations are unconsciously transformed into socially acceptable actions-behaviors, possibly resulting in a long-term change of the initial impulse. The renowned psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud concluded that sublimation could be observed in an action performed many times throughout one's life, which firstly appears inappropriate, though it is ultimately refined into an activity that “feels” to be of benefit to humanity. The substitution might not be quite what we want, but it is a way that we can get part of our satisfaction and feel secure as well.”
A form of self-delusion?
For this purpose, we can define sublimation of goals as an unconscious social acceptance of an unacceptable value evolved into a socially acceptable behavior by continually giving into impulse, and then rationalizing the satisfaction we derive from doing so.
Adapting a slightly different interpretation to a phenomenon I have seen much too often in community activities which I believe should be carefully examined by members of every Organization intending to benefit the community.
Sublimation of goals may affect a volunteer group in this way; From careful observation, a typical person with a casual interest in the “well-doing” activities of a group, joins any organization, and enjoys the accomplishments. As a result, the individual becomes more active and gets more involved to the point where others begin to pay attention to them as well. This is good.
However, whereas the benefit of the organization was the center of the individual’s emphasis at the beginning, the center of his/hers concentration moves towards his/hers personal ego-response to a sense of doing good, and towards a subtle sense of power derived from affecting change.
With or without the person’s awareness, there is a sublimation of goals, and original goals shift ever so slightly to enhancing the self-satisfaction derived, overlapping and finally surpassing and overcoming the benefit of the group ororganization.
Where at the beginning the individual believed in ‘doing good’ the time comes when the individual assumes that what is good for him/her is what is good for the organization. And acts on that belief, creating their own outline. Everyone, liberal and conservative thinkers alike, are susceptible to this venality.
Ego makes the world go around. And in the search for truth, healthy ego is better than the corrupt misguided personality. That includes all of us, for it touches in our need to feel important. Nothing wrong with letting ego guide us to doing some good.
A simple way of preventing the above negative sublimation from happening is that before any vote or action is taken we ask ourselves: “Is this really for the benefit of others or for my benefit?” There may be nothing wrong with having both in equal doses; however, it should raise a red flag if the self-benefit portion eclipses the group’s benefit.
This is brought up to safeguard the individual, not to promote the collective. Only the actions of individuals create a culture.
Beware of sublimation of goals turning goals into self-serving agendas. Maintaining the original goals and sharing the power and influence that good goals can provide in affecting change, prevents power-plays and the need to control others, which is a major cause of friction and derailment in Organizations.
There is a constant need to preserve original goals and keep a clear mind as we pursue group goals.
Ethical volunteerism is a wonderful thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.