After requesting to meet, Steve Hoveland and I had a very enlightening meeting at my house with former Councilman Elvis Maldonado, Vice-Mayor Julio Guzman and City Manager Jerry Astrada to discuss several issues concerning the City of Homestead.
Issues discussed were: garbage pick up, recycling and bulky waste pick up.
In Homestead we have renters, property owners and residents that are not placing the correct items in these pick ups. I went on the City of Homestead website and found what was to be put in and out for pick up and anyone can call the City of Homestead to be educated to help clean up some of these trash piles. Overcrowded homes are being built with not enough roadway, leading to traffic problems with private and public schools, and roads with major potholes.
Though Homestead is beautifying downtown Krome Avenue. Losner Park is estimated to be finished by June 22.
Many issues were discussed to help make Homestead beautiful and to help myself and many others do what they can do to help make our town great again!
