Small businesses are a staple of the South Florida economy, with 82,000-plus in the area creating more than half of the jobs among the county’s workforce. Despite that, one of every five fails in their inaugural year, and half fail by their fifth year. Having started my own small business in Miami three years ago, I count myself as lucky in beating those odds, particularly amidst a crippling pandemic.
When Amazonica first opened in the Design District – selling cholados, obleas, South American coffee and other refreshments – we recognized the need for social media and digital tools to introduce ourselves to the community and market to customers. Those tech platforms and online resources have been my business card to help my company grow since day one. We’ve seen sales increase, expanded to Aventura Mall, and hired more employees to serve our growing customer base.
With more than one of every five working age adults in Miami running or starting a business from scratch, my advice is simple to our elected officials: Support technological innovation and policies that equip businesses to succeed for today’s global economy. Because when small businesses are able to start, grow and hire, our Miami-Dade communities benefit too.
