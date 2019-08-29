Letter to the Editor

O THE EDITOR:
The Olive Garden restaurant and its local management deserve special thanks from the Seminole Theatre board for making the traditional cast party possible for the Little Mermaid cast. The Homestead Hospital also must be recognized for its generous contribution that made the party a special occasion.
The Seminole Theatre Players put on excellent shows this summer, putting in thousands of volunteer hours to bring professional productions to Homestead.
The Seminole Theatre Board is proud of the work the Players add to our young arts community, helping expand our audiences throughout southern Florida.
I’m glad to see Homestead’s business community encourage the local arts with their substantial sponsorships and the Seminole Theatre is very grateful.
