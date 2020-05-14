Letter to the Editor

Sirs; I am shocked that Frank de Varona’s vile and repulsive attack on
Commissioner Daniela Levine-Cava was published as an Op-Ed. Mr. Varona is
engaged in political sabotage and spreading the most insidious and unsubstantiated rumors about our most dedicated and hardest working public servant in precisely the way that he decries as inappropriate in the midst of our present crisis. Those of us who are fortunate enough to get her emails regularly are fully aware of how hard Daniella is working to get all of the necessary business of the county accomplished. We are also aware of how tireless our commissioner is in engaging the citizens of Dade and valuing their input and cooperation.
Coming in the footsteps of Katie Sorenson, Daniela had a tough act to follow. She has more than lived up to the example that Katie set in honesty, integrity,
sympathy and dedication to duty. She will be a transformative figure in our
community when we elect her as Mayor.
As for Mr. Varona, his lack of intellectual integrity leads one to question his
motives and his agenda. I am appalled that someone who once was in a position to influence the thinking of our youth could write such an appalling and baseless attack, ad hominem.
I’m sure in the spirit of fairness you will a let a supporter of Commissioner
Levine-Cava respond and illustrate the incredible community service she is
delivering.
