Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing for the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to a steadier rain and gusty winds overnight. Low 74F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.