One thing we in the Keys and Homestead all have in common is the unique
privilege of enjoying a natural beauty that also provides us with protection from weather phenomena and a source of livelihood for many residents. This privilege, however, comes with the responsibility to protect our fragile ecosystems. For this reason, we call upon our leaders to implement natural resource protection policies. One representative, though, has failed to heed that call: State Representative Jim Mooney.
This year, representatives introduced HB349, a bill that would have opened Keys seagrass beds to development. Seagrass is an essential life source for our ecosystem and endangered species like manatees, but it is currently seeing staggering losses. Countless scientists, fishing guides, and other experts came out against the bill, agreeing it would devastate the already dwindling seagrasses that underpin our environment and local economy. Thankfully, this dangerous legislation never passed, however, it did get approval from Rep. Mooney on the Environment, Agriculture & Flooding Subcommittee.
Since middle school, I have been scuba diving in the Keys, and I see firsthand that our undersea environment is under duress. As a Republican, I supported Mooney in 2020, hoping he would truly be an environmental steward. His support of this bill is a clear betrayal of our community’s needs, selling out to development interests that fund his campaign.
We need a representative who will choose our community over special interests. As we begin the 2022 primary campaign, I would think twice before voting for Rep. Mooney.
