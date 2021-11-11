We would like to recognize a group of people who do an incredibly difficult job. To do this job you would have to have passion, professionalism, justice, responsibilities and many character qualities of integrity, because this job deals with helping and shaping today’s youth and their dreams which depend on a job well done.
A big thank you to all the Youth umpires! When the umpire is just and his refereeing is impeccable everyone is happy at the end of each event.
For this reason we would like to recognize the following umpires for their hard work and years of experience they bring to each event. Thank you to Yasser Otamealde, Michael Deno, Keith, Derek, Alberto, Alex Gonzalez, Jiverto Morales, Roberto Luna, and Luis Monte de Ocas.
May you continue to be blessed and continue with your honesty and integrity. Also, congratulations to Mr. Alex for his professionalism and respect for his staff as well as the attendees at each event.
Sincere gratitude, Mrs. Carmen Perez
