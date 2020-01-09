Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,
What a wonderfully written piece on Mr. Paul Morrow by Charlie Hudson.
While reading this article, I realized how Mr.Morrow exemplifies the principle of hard work, and by initially using what is available to small business owners, the Federal 8A program, to help him to continue expanding his entrepreneurial ideas and skills.
This also illustrates the principle of hands-on rather than a hand-out.
Mr. Morrow has succeeded because of his work ethic and his desire to not only help himself in business but to help others succeed as well.
Congratulations to Mr.Morrow and to Charlie Hudson who wrote this inspiring piece.
