It’s undeniable at this point, teachers’ union bosses like Randi Weingarten prioritized their own political gain over our American children during this tragic COVID school response.
We sacrificed the overall health and educational development of kids to make the NEA and AFT feel better and we’re only just beginning to see the impact. Test scores for 4th and 8th graders, as well as ACT college admissions exams, have plummeted 30 years since the COVID closures.
What does the future of America look like when our math and reading scores are the lowest they’ve been since the 1990s? Many of us screamed from the rooftops that this would happen and those in power refused to listen, or just didn’t care.
Joe Biden campaigned promising to be the most pro-union president in our nation’s history, his administration took nearly word-for-word the school COVID guidelines from union boss Randi Weingarten, and as a result has overseen the most dramatic learning loss in this nation’s history. It’s disgusting she was just in Ukraine arguing for their schools to keep going when she orchestrated the largest school shutdown in American history.”
