The stated reasoning is increased operational and personnel expenses. If the county needs an additional $8.45 million to pick up trash from these homes someone obviously has not been (doing) their job of oversight, and has not foreseen and prepared for this very large increase in expenses.
Will there be an increase in trash pick-up at townhomes and condo units also or is this discriminatory to single family homeowners?
The brochure they sent along with the proposed notice in fee increase (tax) tells us, what we need to know, why it’s needed, what you will receive and what we will receive without the fee increase. They don't specify what these associated operational and personnel expenses are, but inquiring minds want to know. Is it for additional vehicles, salary increases, pensions, what?
The without the fee increase section reads like a form of extortion/coercion, with draconian cuts to said services by our county government to extract additional fees from taxpayers.
What is and why are there Litter Collection, Shopping Cart and Community Service Programs? Does the county pay county employees to pick up litter?
Not in my neighborhood. Does the county pay county employees to pick up and return shopping carts to private businesses? If so, why? And what is a Community Service Program? Is it money spent justifying increasing our taxes through measures like this to fund a bloated, inefficient government?
Finally, government waste, fraud and abuse run rampant throughout every agency, entity and department at the federal, state and city level across America, so why is there no other recourse than to lay the burden on the taxpaying public when the real issue is incompetence?
So again, if it is not clear, I am opposed to the increase in taxes/fees paid to any government entity, ever. Live within your means, just like we, the taxpaying citizens must do. Stop spending our money like it is yours.
