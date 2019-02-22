Letter to the Editor - Interesting FULL page ad on the back of the Feb 9, 2019 South Dade NewsLeader. It caught my eye.

Interesting FULL page ad on the back of the Feb 9, 2019 South Dade NewsLeader. It caught my eye.

The full page was a copy of a letter to the President and was probably printed to show it is also up to We the People. The president is one person, elected by ALL of America, hence he represents all of us with a strong voice for us. So it is US, we the people that MUST engage as an active citizenry because that is how the constitution is set up. Notice the Large font used right at the beginning of the constitution?

The good news is that the Founders predicted this might happen. They left us an emergency solution in Article V of the Constitution, and it’s time we use it.

Article V allows the states and the people to call a Convention of States for the purpose of proposing amendments. These amendments can force Congress to make the tough financial decisions they’ll never make on their own. They can cap spending while prohibiting raising taxes. Fiscal responsibility is one of the calls in our resolution, passed now in 13 states across the USA.

Sign the petition at www.conventionofstates.com and join the project today.