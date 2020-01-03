Letter to the Editor

What is wrong with following the laws of the United States of America, the Bill of Rights and the Constitution of the State of Florida.
When politicians take their oath of office they swear or affirm they will support and defend the Constitution whether federal or state, or so they say.
Yet time and time again we see them doing exactly the opposite. That scores of attorneys from counties, cities and local governments across Florida have filed a brief in support of a lower court decision, that holding them accountable and penalizing them for violating state preemption laws is unconstitutional is beyond insane.
There should be no legal immunity for politicians who knowingly violate state law with their policy decisions. They should be removed from office for perjury (high crimes and misdemeanors). They also waste taxpayer money defending these decisions when these policies/laws are challenged, and many times overturned. If they have skin in the game, they are more apt to do what is right. In their 54-page brief, they claim “they are duty bound to represent their constituent’s interests”. Do they feel the same way on issues like illegal immigration, abortion and transgender issues? I think not. I believe the state legislators in 1987 and 2011 also thought they were doing what their constituents wanted them to do. So, were they wrong then or are they wrong now?
This is just another backdoor attempt to infringe on the right to keep and bear arms for our personal defense and that of people we love and care for, yes, the dreaded Second Amendment. A couple gun related measures these governments say they would like to impose upon us are to ban the sale of large capacity detachable magazines (redundant or ignorant) and restricting the number of government owned or operated facilities. How many rounds is enough, who gets to determine the number and what rationale will they use for that decision? Them of course, not the person who needs a firearm to defend themselves.
Do they not know that over 98% percent of mass shootings happen at gun free zones? It makes no common sense and again, they do not care. They have their protection; we serfs must fend for ourselves. They do not care that crossing an invisible and arbitrary line on a map would make felons out of law-abiding citizens.
I wonder, would they propose legislation to make it easier for citizens to recall them from office if they violate the Constitution? You tell me.
