Sirs; In her article on Redland Issues, Charles Hudson makes the erroneous
assertion that Redlands Farm and Home Association was responsible for the County's new truck ordinance. While the RFHA provided some input late in the process, the illegal truck parking ordinance is the result of scores of hours of
interaction over two years between the Dade Agricultural Practice Board and county staff and county commissioners.
Credit where credit is due: the community of S. Dade owes an immense debt of gratitude to the diligence and perserverity of the Ag. Practices Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.