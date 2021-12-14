Dear Editor:
As of November 25, 2021, the Humane Society Clinic located behind the South Dade Government Center, closed its doors. Miami-Dade County is in the process of trying to reopen this very needed facility in our community.
Thousands of people who live in South Dade have relied upon its services for decades. Among these are people who are on a fixed income. They are able to obtain the necessary paperwork to qualify for a lower price for their pets' vaccinations. These include people who receive Social Security, SNAP benefits, Medicare and Medicaid.
Private veterinarians do not give discounts to their customers. Therefore, the
closure of this clinic represents a major hardship for people on a fixed income.
The closest facility that offers discounts for those with the proper paperwork is the Animal Shelter in Doral. You have to call a day ahead to get an appointment for your pet to be vaccinated. Transportation is an issue. It means that getting to and from the Animal Shelter involves most of a day of traveling.
Pets provide unconditional love to their owners. Many people live by themselves and are able to enjoy full and meaningful lives because of this.
I urge the people of South Dade to call the county commissioners for South Dade and Miami-Dade County Daniela Levine Cava. Ask that the clinic be
reopened as soon as possible.
You can call County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins at 305-375-5218.
County Commissioner Kionne McGhee can be reached at 305-375-4832.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's telephone number is 305-375-5071.
