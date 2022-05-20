Hats off to the Food Editor of the South Dade News Leader, Linda Ogden Epling, for a wonderful recipe in last Friday’s edition.
It was Swiss Cheese Quiche of the best concoction a local cook could ask for.
The Ms & yours truly were successful in whipping up a breakfast meal and cooked in a short time for brunch. The recipe being so versatile, we chose bacon, instead of chopped broccoli, kale, fresh spinach,or chopped ham. The kicker though was the 1 and a 1/2 cups of Swiss shredded cheese and mucho whipping cream. Yum!
We check Linda’s back page weekly for some of the best meals to desserts.
She is number 1 in our cook books and puts a lot of effort in her weekly top of the page recipe surprises. Thank you Linda.
