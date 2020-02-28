Letter to the Editor

There is little doubt that in the mind of most, slavery was an unjust part of the history of this Great Nation. Symbols such as the Confederate Flag in front of State Capitols and the use of the term Rebel as a school mascot have justly been removed. However, they are still part of our history and should not be taken out of museums or history books anymore then eradicating the memory of the Holocaust.
Recently, our local government changed the name of Dixie Highway, keeping in mind that the term “Dixie” was used in a Confederate song. The new name will be Harriet Tubman in honor of an American abolitionist who was born into slavery. Though this lady deserves a place in American history, is it practical to name streets after people? Too confusing to me! I would have preferred to have a more generic name like “Flamingo Highway.”
Don’t get me wrong, we must be sensitive to all people who have suffered injustice, but we can go to far. At a dinner, someone said “what about the word South?” Later that evening I looked up “South.” The third definition mentioned the Confederate State. One could argue that this should be the next word to fall?
My point is that we can find fault in many issues within our society. It is time to unite as one people under one Nation. Let us tackle the major issues together and put the divisional, nitpicky, nonsense aside.
