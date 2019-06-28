Dear Editor,
Nothing is more critical to fostering a vibrant community than providing a welcoming environment to small businesses. The entrepreneurs who own these businesses are the spark that jumpstarts local economies and creates valuable jobs for Floridians.
Unfortunately, our state has been anything but welcoming in recent years. Runaway lawsuits have allowed lawyers to take advantage of hard-working businesspeople through drawn out and expensive court fights.
I see first-hand how devastating it can be to entrepreneurs when they have to navigate our already complex regulatory system, and that is only made worse when trial attorneys sue them and try to manufacture new rules.
In order to foster efficient and effective local economies, we need to fight for limited government and reign in unnecessary regulatory expansion. Otherwise, no one will feel safe starting a business in Florida.
