Dear Editor:
We have all read about the recent woes plaguing Florida’s property insurance market. The latest announcement that Farmers Insurance is pulling out of Florida is going to make things worse for a little while.
But I think that folks should know that this has been a long time in the making. Fraud and frivolous lawsuits have combined to make Florida’s insurance market one of the worst. Basically, every time someone is sued, there is a guaranteed settlement. That means free money for anyone willing to take one of the billboard lawyers up on their offer to draw up a lawsuit.
What a lot of folks don’t know is that after the big lawsuit reform bill was passed by the legislature, lawyers filed almost 100,000 lawsuits in one week to get in under the wire before the governor could sign the bill into law. That should tell us all we need to know. As a result, we are still going to have some insurance woes for a little while until this logjam clears out and we get some certainty back into the state market. Until then, tighten your belt because insurance is still going to cost more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.