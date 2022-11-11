I was so pleased to read of the upcoming Florida City Medical Mondays at the City Hall of Florida City, with the CHI mobile unit, eventually bringing medical care to areas where this care is greatly needed.
The reasons for not seeking care are many: Transportation and financial restrictions, feelings of hopelessness and helplessness, and no medical insurance are but a few very significant issues in taking the initiative to seek personal help and care.
Congratulations to Mayor Wallace, Mr. Dennis Moss. the Carrie-Meek
Foundation, CHI, Florida Dept. of Health, and others who are responsible for this new program.
