Well, let’s see what a Father is, and should be! He is the head of the home.
Do not underestimate the love a Father has for his children. Father’s Day should be every day of the year. There is no equal to a good Father.
He will work many jobs to support his children so they will not go without.
He will defend his children no matter what.
He is responsible for his children’s religious education.
He will protect his children from any and all harm.
He will do without so his children will have what they need.
He should always treat his children with respect.
He should be their role model.
He should discipline with love and positive parenting.
He should always be there when his child needs him regardless.
He is their security.
He is the protector for his family.
He should be the mentor for his children.
He should always be his children’s hero.
He is the provider for his family.
He should not provoke his children.
A father is important in the development of his children.
A father should show love and patients with his children.
A father should never correct his wife in the presents of his children.
A father should always be the anchor for the family.
A father should always listen to what his children has to say.
Do not yell or get violent with your children. (Ephesians 6: 4)
Make time with your children.
Eat together with your children.
Show respect for the mother of your children.
Sometimes, a Father is silent about his love for his children, never less, his love is strong. Above all, be a good and loving father to your children as a home needs a Father in it. A good Father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet, one of the most valuable assets in our society.
Do Fathers make mistakes? Yes, but so do we all! That’s why children and mothers are there to help him.
‘Train a child in the way he or she should go; even when he or she are old they will not depart from it.’ Proverbs 22:6 and 1:8
So, give unto your Father your love and respect, he deserves it! “The best he can give is his love.”
