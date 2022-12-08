As Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) returns for his third term, top on his priority list should be assisting Floridians as they attempt to recover from the financial impacts of the recent natural disasters. Unfortunately, excessive credit card swipe fees are standing in the way of this goal.
Controlling over 80% of the market, Visa and Mastercard have created a duopoly that allows them to set these fees. Just last April, the duopoly increased them by $1.2 billion, costing Florida's small businesses $138 billion in 2021 alone.
Thankfully, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) introduced the Credit Card Competition Act, a bipartisan solution to the unchecked swipe fees that are costing innocent American families $900 a year. By allowing other credit card companies to compete, this bill will break the duopoly that is costing Florida's small businesses and customers. I hope Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL) will join their colleagues in supporting the Credit Card Competition Act in the lame-duck.
