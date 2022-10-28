Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. This travesty of justice is causing enlistments to dry up swiftly. Danger!
In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 dollars per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416.00 dollars. Huh?!
They have been asking various Administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since the end of WWI in November 1918. That was 103 years ago!
In my opinion the basic reason for their gross under compensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life which is the norm now in personal injury cases in court. This is done to keep taxation low for the wealthy Elites.
So this means that the people that had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most by our now broken former troops pay essentially nothing to support them in their brokenness.
We have no right to expect our youth to accept a lifetime of near poverty for the sole purpose of insulating our wealthy Elites from proper taxation. Armed and vicious rebellions have started for much less than this. Be warned.
Congress must correct this now!
