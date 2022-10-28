Florida is home to some of the country’s most beautiful and diverse environments. Our natural resources, all tied to our prosperity, will be protected for generations to come because we have a leader who prioritizes our environment. From the beautiful everglades to precious wildlife, Governor Ron DeSantis is preserving Florida, and is committed to “leave it to God better than we found it.”
While most leaders overpromise and underdeliver, Floridians can count on DeSantis to always deliver. The governor pledged $2.5 billion for the Everglades, and he not only kept his promise, he surpassed it by $800 million. The governor has also overseen many Everglades restoration projects, working to increase the flow of clean water, store stormwater runoff, and reduce harmful discharges.
It’s obvious why Governor DeSantis earned an endorsement by the Everglades Trust during both his first run for governor and for his re-election campaign. His dedication to our state’s precious resources is the reason for their endorsement.
Needless to say, DeSantis is a fighter for the environment, always working to protect Florida and keep our state beautiful. Governor DeSantis is following through on his promise to leave Florida to God better than we found it.
