Letter to the Editor

Last week, mail-in voting was one of the recommendations by the CDC, in their effort as unelected/unaccountable bureaucrats, to control the lives of Americans, in the guise of re-opening the country after this much hyped plandemic. A.K.A. alphabet government agencies/deep state, these agencies have been given their power by lazy members of congress from both parties who are paid handsomely, $172,000/yr, but have abdicated their responsibility while only working only about half the year.
Pick whichever of these alphabet agencies you choose, and ask if they have been correct on anything in the past several years? Answer, NO! None of their models have been close to being accurate about anything. The origin of Covid19. Person to person contact. Wearing a mask. Number of cases and deaths. Michael Flynn. Collusion. Anthropomorphic global warming. And the list goes on and on. They along with the complicit media have shown their animosity towards the American way of life (personal freedom) and our current president. Government bureaucracies exist only to accumulate and wield their authority over citizens.
When supermarkets, big box stores and some government offices are open and frequented by a great number of people, why the push for mail-in voting? Voter fraud, ballot harvesting, and because they cannot let President Trump win again. California has given millions of illegal alien’s drivers licenses, which automatically register them to vote under the motor-voter program. Sec. of State, Alex Padilla said he expected millions of “new” voters in 2018 while huge numbers of residents have been fleeing the state. Leftists know they cannot win in the arena of ideas or debate. That is why they resort to stealing, lying, violence and restricting liberties.
Who in America, in this current day and age, does not have a valid government photo identification card of some type? When you have to have a photo i.d. to open a bank account, apply for or use a credit card, enter some government buildings, fly on a plane, rent a car and I’m sure I am leaving many usages out, who doesn’t have one? Check the above paragraph, even many illegal aliens have them now, how can American citizens not have one?
Citizens, please do not be lemmings and blindly follow these talking heads on your television screens. You have a world of knowledge at your fingertips, use it to educate yourself about the issues that are affecting your lives. Knowledge is power. President Lincoln in his Gettysburg address, exhorted Americans to resolve, “that these dead shall not have died in vain - that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom - and that government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from the earth.” Let’s keep it that way.
