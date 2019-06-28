I am so proud to be part of an organization for twenty-two years that is finally getting the recognition it deserves.
Please understand, I am like a mother who is proud of her children.
The Seminole Theatre players are some of the most talented people I have ever seen in my life and I have experienced it all. As a child and adult I have gone to multiple Broadway shows. These “Aida”, “Annie”, “In the Heights”, “Christmas Carole”, and Hairspray” folks - they should be on Broadway.
If you have not seen these plays, what a loss to you.
I am so proud of Mickey Mc Guire, Tony Supersede, and Frank Navarro for their outstanding work. Plus the support of the S.C.A.T. board. Keep up the excellent work.
