I’m writing another editorial concerning illegal dumping, garbage, recycling, bulky pick-up. I have learned cameras have been put out to enforce rules against illegal dumping. We still have too many people using bulky waste for items that are illegal, example: car tires, paint cans, gas cans etc. Myself and so many people are asking what is going on with Losner Park. We had a nice park. We keep hearing: Downtown Homestead Beautiful. I’m in downtown just about every day and I see garbage in the shrubbery along the sidewalks etc. I see lights put around poles up and down Krome Ave. and soon there will be Christmas decorations, but still dirty and bad brick sidewalks with trash in the bushes. I wish we could have our Historic District look a little as it did a few years ago, along with the rest of our town that has been so neglected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.