To the Editor,
Once again it is election time Homestead and we have the Mayor and certain Councilmembers that want to be re-elected to fix the problems that should have already been finished. After all, they have had several years to be completed.
Example - Pot holes that been in our streets that did not happen overnight, trash that has been here for years, trash all over the streets in Old Homestead, not New Homestead. It has been a problem for years. Traffic, overpopulation, and more to come.
Many of us were told that our city government would correct our problems if they were elected but look around. Has much been done, especially in the Southwest section?
Do you know that instead of getting two years, the mayor’s office will now get four years? That’s way too long.
Homestead needs lots of help and hopefully our newly elected Mayor and Council will clean up our town.
When is it going to end. We need our government in Homestead to care about our town, and that’s why this letter is being sent. To be sure you vote in all the right people to help make Homestead a great place to live and not want to leave.
We had a Planning and Zoning Board that was to plan and put in good zoning for us. The Mayor and Council dismantled the Planning and Zoning Board and made themselves the Planning and Zoning Board. This board should be made up of professional people.
Remember, when all is done the developers will leave with their money and the voters will be left with all the problems.
If you are satisfied with all the problems we are facing; overdevelopment, crowding, bad traffic, trash pick up, pot holes and telephone reception to get some information to all of the offices in the City of Homestead (speak to live
receptionist). And I was just informed there is going to be a new landfill in Homestead’s backyard.
We have some good people on our Council but as I have shared, they all do not and have not worked together. In my opinion, you can’t get things done between the Mayor, City Manager and Council if you don’t work together.
Myself and others would be shocked to know what the Mayor and Councilmembers get paid and all the free benefits.
So in saying that, let’s be sure and vote for the one that will clean up our town.
If you are satisfied with our City and to what our government employees are doing or not doing for things that I have mentioned, then stay home and don’t vote and complain. Or due your duty and vote the best ones to run our city and cleand up the town that looks like a dump (see my picture included).
