Dear Editor:
We are called upon during Christmastime to be of good cheer. This means for me doing for others and not expecting anything in return. Personally, I think we should be doing this throughout the year.
Altruism addresses a basic human emotion. We want to feel needed. This in turn makes our own lives worthwhile with a strong sense of purpose.
Acts of altruism can be both planned and spontaneous. You can donate money to your favorite charity or special cause. If you see somebody that may need help with crossing a street, take a few minutes out of your day to do this.
Oftentimes, we are so fixated on our own needs that we forget to address this special need that all of us have in ourselves. Engaging in altruistic acts makes us forget, if but for a moment our own concerns and problems.
I think being altruistic on a regular basis is good for our own health, both physical and mental. Let's be good to ourselves while helping others. This is a win-win for all of us.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!!
