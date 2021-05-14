Although Mother’s Day has passed, Mother’s Day should be every day.
All husbands and fathers should think about it. If you were no longer married, reason unknown, what do you think a wife/mother would be worth if you had to hire a person to do all of the work for you that your wife/mother used to do for you and the children?
Well, let’s just see what she does all day? Mother/wife gets up around 6:00 to 7:00 in the morning, makes coffee, cooks breakfasts for you while you shower, shave and get dressed with the clothes she washed, ironed and laid out for you the night before ensuring that you look good so you will not be embarrassed at work. Then cooks breakfast for the children, gets them dressed, puts them in the car and drives them to school. She then drives back to the house and cleans the bathroom, washes the breakfast dishes, makes the beds, takes a shower and gets dressed. Drives to the store to purchase food for dinner tonight for all, goes back home, cleans the house, does the laundry, irons the clothes of the children for the next day of school, makes sure that her husband’s clothes are clean, pressed and neat for his work the next day. Then goes to pick up the children from school, help them with their homework, cook dinner, afterwards, clear the table and wash the dishes and much more, while the children go out to play and the husband sits in his favorite chair, reading the paper and watching TV. Then around 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM, she gets ready for bed and then has to explain to the husband why she is tired and worn out and needs to go to sleep to be able to do all she has to do the next day.
If the mother/wife were not in the picture for whatever reason, here is what he might do! He would advertise for someone to come and take care of his household and children like his wife use to do. Let’s say that she agrees to do it for $15.00 per hour. From 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day, no days off, 14 hours a day at $15.00 per hour equals $210.00 per day, 7 days a week equals $1,470.00, times 52 weeks per year equals $76,440.00 per year. There is no way he could afford to do it.
It would not be long for him to realize that it would be cheaper and wiser if he would get a new wife. So be careful husband/father, do the math.
Why does she stay? For her love for you and the children.
A word to the wise, do not take her for granted and never, never lie, not even a small one. Treat her with RESPECT and DIGNITY EVERYDAY, and tell her you love her. Don’t let her go or you will be in a heap of trouble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.