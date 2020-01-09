Thank you! Thank you to the South Dade and Monroe County community members who helped make 2019 Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child a success. Locally, more than 5,780 shoe boxes were packed by individuals, churches and other groups and then collected by our team during National
Collection Week (Nov. 18th -25th).
These gift-filled shoeboxes, packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items, are a tangible expression of God’s love, and are sent across the globe to more than 160 countries and territories. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 157 million gift-filled shoeboxes, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received.
Although Christmas has passed, it's not too late to help share God's love with
children around the world. With a few clicks of your mouse or swipes on your
touchscreen, you can build a shoebox online. Make it your own by choosing from a list of gifts, then add a personal letter and photo. We'll pack your shoebox and send it for you, for a suggested donation of just $25. Go to samaritanspurse.org/buildonline
Thank you again to everyone who participated in this global project—many who do so year after year. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
