Letter to the Editor

The Miami South Dade Vegetable farmer-- (more so, Row Crop Farmer) is slowly a giant of the past as Redland Community Council 14 candidate, Steve Green stated recently in a zoom meeting. Hold the Line Coalition & a UEA summary was the subject and items pointed out that Agricultural Redland is now, a Specialty Crops ,---Orchids, Horticultural--Nurseries, Fruit Crops, some row crops, Aquaculture, and Agridential-- (home owner farmers ). This is a composition of what Redland is and has been for many decades. Hold the Line Coalition has been very successful in this preservation of Redland's Heritage.
Redland has been and more so now, defined as the "epitome" of South-Miami Dade Agriculture.
