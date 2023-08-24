The fall semester is upon us at most institutions of learning, and as I aided in getting my youngest son situated with his on-campus college classes this week, I was reminded of all the counsel and caution dispensed by Scripture upon parents regarding the care and nurturing of children.
Children, says the Bible, can represent and embody blessings, joy, humility, innocence, legacy, and sources and reasons for praise and comfort (Genesis 1:28, Psalm 113:9, Psalm 127:3-5, Proverbs 10:1, John 16:21, etc.).
Scripture is also clear that parents are intended to guide their children towards a productive and meaningful life, and are charged with shaping their mind and character to manifest God's grace and generosity (Deuteronomy
6:6-7, Proverbs 29:17, Isaiah 54:13, Ephesians 6:4, etc.).
Proverbs 22:6 indicates that we should strive to "train up a child in the way he should go." This passage may possess a degree of subtlety — and perhaps even more complexity — than what some people might assume. While many verses in the Bible describe imparting the principles of Godly life to the children which have been entrusted to our care, this particular exhortation appears to focus on reinforcing the notion of each child being conceived as a unique individual.
The phrase typically translated as "in the way he should go" exhibits a remarkable acknowledgment and understanding that every human being, while equally created in God's image, is a singular specimen of his handiwork, with distinct qualities and inclinations. This emphasis on uniqueness — which ultimately showcases God's ability to manifest his majesty in a myriad of manner and modes — is alluded to throughout Scripture (Psalm 119:73-74, Isaiah 64:8, Jeremiah 1:4-5, Matthew 10:29-31).
And so, part of the challenge — and hopeful reward — of a parent is to help each child discover their gifts and talents and calling in life, especially as it
pertains to fulfilling their purpose and role in God's grand plan of redemption; to guide the son or daughter along the path to which they are designed to be
inclined, which suits their interests, passions, and aptitude endowed to them by their Creator.
While there are parents who may feel compelled to mold their child into their own likeness or to conform him or her to a pattern or program that they, the parents, might deem appropriate or preferable, it is important to prayerfully consider the child's individuality and predispositions in the context of that child's value in the kingdom of God. After all, Jesus implored his disciples to "let the little children come to me" (Matthew 19:14), presumably out of their own desire and endearment to him, rather than as a consequence of adult-induced compulsion.
It is likely inevitable that parents will observe some of their own personal traits, quirks, predilections, foibles, and peculiarities evidenced in their child's growth into a self-aware individual discovering their own significance.
As we see our children learn to make wise choices and demonstrate the compassion and kindness that is hoped for, we derive some comfort in our efforts and even indulge in moments of pride and gratitude for their successes and accomplishments. As they persevere in following their dreams, we find that on some personally appreciable scale, our own dreams become fulfilled.
My oldest son Miles has completed a degree in film production and seeks to find his niche in the industry.
My second son Luke is in the final stages of his Master's in Fine Arts, and continues to pursue his passion for writing.
My daughter Tamar is currently immersed in a baccalaureate program of digital game art, where she finds herself flexing her visually creative abilities.
My youngest son Ian is now attending courses which will expand his knowledge and proficiency in computer coding and design of interactive electronic entertainment.
Whether children may appear to follow in their parents' footsteps or find their own radically different trail to blaze, most parents would find it gratifying to behold their progeny achieve their potential.
In the television series "Star Trek: Deep Space 9," Jake Sisko, son of Commander Benjamin Sisko, essentially grows up before our eyes on screen.
As a youth aboard the titular space station, Jake experiences many remarkable adventures as the child of a Starfleet officer, without ever really expressing a desire to engage in the peacekeeping and exploration endeavors of that para-military organization. It is impressive to observe the growth and development of this character amidst the complex events of the serial saga and to witness him becoming his "own man."
Later in the series, on the cusp of adulthood, Jake discovers his passion and proficiency for writing. In a particular episode, he is thrust into an alarming and appalling situation as he endures first-hand the horrors and grim realities of war during an attack on a Federation colony planet. Jake finds himself an unwilling and unwitting participant in the grueling ordeals of attle, facing the stress and anguish of dreadful events such as leaving a wounded soldier ehind and inadvertently ending off a frontal assault from the enemy. Following this harrowing trial of mettle under adversity, Jake decides to confess his tumultuous emotions through the written word.
JAKE: ... all I could think about was doing whatever it took to stay alive. Once, that meant running away, and once, it meant picking up a phaser. The Battle of Ajilon Prime will probably be remembered as a pointless skirmish but I'll always remember it as something more, as a place I learned that the line between courage and cowardice is a lot thinner than most people believe.
Upon reading his son's deeply insightful musings, Commander Sisko expresses a father's sentiments towards his remarkably maturing son.
SISKO: Anyone who's been in battle would recognise himself in this, but most of us wouldn't care to admit it. It takes courage to look inside yourself and even more courage to write it for other people to see. I'm proud of you, son.
Such admiration and pride in a child's quality of character bring to mind the Heavenly Father's words to his only Son as Jesus prepared to embark on the
ultimate trial of personal perseverance.
The gospel records reveal that as Jesus emerged from the waters of the Jordan river during his baptism at the hands of his cousin John, the voice of God the Father declared from above: "This is My beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased." (Matthew 3:17)
Of course, God is the perfect father, and Jesus is the perfect son. As earnest parents, we aspire to model our efforts after God's all-encompassing love and desire for his children to fulfill his promise of redemption.
As diligent children, we yearn for the affirmation of our Father in heaven, while pleasing our own earthly parents, as we strive to realize God's will in our lives.
In this we aim to imitate Christ and demonstrate the ideal relationship between parent and child. This is the gift that God bestows to teach us the depths of his love, and is the legacy to be desired for all generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.