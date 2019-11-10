What would you be willing to give in order to maintain your freedom?
As Americans we often forget the cost of freedom. This is unless you have lost a loved one to the defending of our freedom. Because so many gave so much for us to enjoy freedom, we must be thankful. We must not waste what we have been given.
As Veteran’s Day approaches to be followed shortly thereafter by Thanksgiving, don’t forget to be thankful for those that have sacrificed so much for our freedom. If you are a veteran, thank you.
It is frightening to see so many people (especially younger people) excited about politicians that want to take away our freedoms. Ben Franklin is credited with saying that they gave us, “A Republic, if you can keep it.” Well we are in danger of losing it. In fact, most people don’t even know that we have a
Republic (including politicians that have sworn an oath to defend the Constitution), even though the pledge to our own flag tells us this. Why would we give away our
freedoms to someone that has lied to us about defending the Constitution?
If what is happening is frightening you, don’t let the fear cause you to freeze. Instead claim the freedoms that others sacrificed so much for you to enjoy.
This leads to a discussion of even greater importance. Maybe you are all upset that I, a pastor, have gotten all political.
First, I will not apologize for speaking the truth.
Secondly, my desire is to bring to your attention a freedom that is available to everyone around the world and yet it largely goes ignored. This freedom was also purchased at a great price. If you do not have this freedom you are in bondage. This bondage, if gone unchanged will destroy you forever.
There are 2 parts to this freedom. The first one is freedom from the penalty of sin. Every person ever born, except Jesus, is a sinner. The only way that you and I can pay for our own sin is to die and spend eternity in Hell. Unfortunately, this is the option that most people are choosing. Jesus loved us so much that He chose to purchase our freedom. He came and died in our place so that we could instead go to Heaven. Our freedom was purchased at a very high price. It was far too high a price for you and me. If you think that you can help Jesus pay for your sins, you are spitting in Jesus’ face. You don’t realize the seriousness of your sin. He gave His all so that you could have the greatest freedom ever. The only way that you can enjoy this freedom is to believe that Jesus is your Savior that died on the cross to pay for your sins and rose again the third day. Claiming freedom over the penalty of sin is far more important than whether or not you were born in a free country.
There is another freedom that is available to those that have by faith claimed the victory found in Jesus Christ. This is the freedom from the power of sin. Before you were saved from the penalty of sin you were also in bondage to sin.
It is only through the power of God that we, as Christians, can claim
victory over or freedom from the power of sin.
This freedom is the greatest freedom available to anyone at any time. Maybe your goal is to have financial freedom. The freedom from sin is far more satisfying. Sin is controlling. Satan deceived Eve into believing that sin was not only fun but beneficial. Sin will destroy you. Sin is destroying families all around us. Today our society doesn’t even know how to define a family. This is because of sin.
Sin is destroying our nation. Most people don’t even know what sin is. Kids in our own community don’t even know that sex outside of marriage is a sin. Most adults that know this don’t even care. The lack of knowledge about the seriousness of sin does not make the effects any less harmful. In fact, it only makes it worse. God not only tells us what is right and wrong, he also gives us the power to break free from the bondage of sin. You no longer need to be enslaved to the lies that Satan has sold you. You no longer must helplessly watch your family and your community be destroyed by sin. Wouldn’t it be foolish to ignore this freedom that has been offered to you? This could be your last chance.
I am preaching a series called “Last Chance” at Calvary Baptist Church. This Sunday at 11am, I will be preaching from the Word of God more in depth about this freedom offered to us by God.
You can find out more information at calvaryflorida.com. If you don’t have a church or you don’t have a church that preaches the Word of God, I pray that you would join us this Sunday. Don’t remain in bondage another day.
Join us for a Movie in the Park on Friday, November 15th at 7 pm. We will be watching the exciting and uplifting movie, “Courageous”. Come out to Florida City Park (Loren Roberts Park) and bring your friends and family. We will provide the movie and the popcorn all for free.
