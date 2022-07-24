"Communication is the problem to the answer," the old song philosophizes. Perhaps more accurately, effective communication is the problem. At present, we possess a multitude of technologies that make it possible to compose and transmit myriad forms of communication at the press of a button, touch of a screen, or sound of a voice.
Even given all that, societies continue to experience all manner of confusion and conflict among their populations in their attempts to engage with various communication media and platforms. Beyond the standard practices of “talking without speaking, hearing without listening,” any effort to either moderate or liberate speech often leads to even further misunderstandings or misgivings. Clearly, comprehension remains one of the more challenging aspects of human communication.
Part of the cause for concern is the readily demonstrable yet sometimes denied or ignored effect of language and its use (or misuse). This impact can be observed by regarding the broad range of reactions, analyses, and responses that occur during any conversation, lecture, or speech, or that are provoked by any exchange of written or typed expression of thought. It appears that while we are a highly communicative species by design, human beings clearly possess a great capacity for misinterpretation.
Despite the somewhat quaint and well-intentioned adage of "sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me," the fact of the matter is that words can in fact cause different kinds of pain other than physical. They can impart genuine psychological, emotional, and even spiritual repercussions.
Human beings may often express themselves impulsively without full consideration or cognizance of the consequences of their words, serving to further illustrate some principles of Biblical truth regarding the words we wield.
The Scriptures unflinchingly identify the relationship between our application of language and our spiritual nature and condition. Throughout various verses, the Bible counsels us on regulating and gauging our words, keeping their impact and influence on others in mind. Among many things, we are told that rash words are dangerous, but wisdom can heal (Proverbs 12:18); a gentle response can counter animosity, but harsh words provoke it (Proverbs 15:1); the magnitude of our words can amount to life or death (Proverbs 18:21); we will ultimately be accountable for what we say (Matthew 12:36); our speech reflects our inner being (Matthew 15:18).
The constituent components of language chosen to convey meaning do not merely inform or instruct, but can also inspire or induce all sort of emotions and actions — sometimes intentionally, sometimes not. Words do not originate from a void and are not somehow inherently "neutral," as some might claim, but rather typically reflect and represent assumptions, expectations, convictions, and desires that emanate from an internal source, whether we identify it as mind, heart, or soul.
It does not require much resourcefulness to realize that at the core of the matter is the issue of our intentions manifesting verbally. Very often, people speak or write without fully appreciating the weight of words. Undoubtedly, society could benefit from more thoughtful communication. This not to say we should never speak our mind or should never risk offending sensibilities, nor does it mean we should avoid expressing and asserting truth when appropriate. Certainly, in our modern era of seeming hypersensitivity, it can be frustrating to merely express an authentic opinion or even an analytical observation or conclusion. We seem to exist in an oddly dichotomous space of urgent, hysterical tolerance that often fosters hesitant honesty.
Very often there are barriers to communication that might seem daunting or insurmountable. The need and desire to communicate clearly can often motivate or inspire extraordinary measures.
In an episode of the "Star Trek: Enterprise" television series (prequel to the original "Star Trek"), the crew of the Enterprise NX-01 encounters a strange, large, amoeba-like creature that attempts to symbiotically merge with the ship and its people. As this clearly poses a significant danger, the crew members make a concerted effort to remove the entity through any means necessary. While security officer Reed prefers to resort to force, communications officer Hoshi, along with doctor Phlox, seek alternatives after analyzing the creature's biology.
PHLOX: Look at the synaptic activity. This organism possesses a very sophisticated nervous system. It could be capable of higher mental functions.
HOSHI: If it's intelligent maybe we can communicate with it. The frequency distortions, they look a lot like the phonetic patterns in certain Andorian dialects.
REED: With all due respect, Hoshi, we're not talking about nouns and verbs here. It could take you days to learn a language like that, even if it is one.
HOSHI: What other choice do we have? Give me a chance.
Through persistence, Hoshi manages to discover a means of modifying audio frequencies to which the creature responds, and they are able to persuade it to assist them in locating its home planet, where they can safely return it.
Between any two parties, communication can be a challenge.
It could seem to pose a quandary even for God.
Imagine God's situation: He creates this vast, amazing, intricate universe. He brings forth a dazzling array of creatures in an unfathomable display of creative power and virtuosity. He culminates his ingenious innovation with the advent of entities in his likeness, who are capable of sharing in his love and goodness. He gifts them with the ability to choose, to exercise volition. And throughout the entire history of this creation, these superlative and incomparable beings choose to continually reject his benevolence, deny his preeminence, and defy his guidance.
Despite all his efforts to communicate his love, compassion, and desire for fellowship, humanity doesn't seem to get the message. What kind of "social media" would allow God to fully express, clearly and without confusion, his intentions?
While God did provide his Word to us through inspired literary compositions we collectively refer to as Scripture, the full manifestation of his message of redemption was realized in the person of Jesus of Nazareth. From the beginning, God understood that the best way to sympathize and empathize with his creation was to in a very real sense become one with it, to partake of it in a practical and direct manner. By becoming "one of us," God leveraged the best opportunity to speak to us and show us the way. Jesus is God's ultimate communication to us — literally, the Word of the Lord.
In like manner, we, being in God's image, can operate as his "Word" as we live out the gospel. May we find ways to extend and improve our expression of God's love and grace through word and deed, to help ensure that communication is not the problem, but the means to say and be just the right word to others, leading them to the answer of redemption through Jesus.
