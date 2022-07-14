It was an apocalyptically quiet day. Tumbleweeds crossed the pavement and little Ian stood on the porch, staring out the screen door with the silent profundity that accompanies a child lost in his thoughts.
My sister played her Nintendo DS, I worked at my computer; we thought nothing of our little brother's mute contemplations, nor of our older brother's soft tread to slink onto the porch.
When Miles locked his arms around Ian in a bear hug, we ignored it; when he shouted that zombies were coming to eat Ian's brain, we quirked smiles, maybe, but kept our eyes on our own screens.
But when Ian with all his childhood might burst from his brother's bonds, when he flushed in triumph and whirled with a pithy one-liner rising to his mind and confidently said, "What brain?" …Well, that was too good to pass up. We stared at him, cheeks pinching, brows high. He stared back, and when the realization dawned on his face, our snickers flew. Nope, no zombie would want Ian. Bad zombie-bait there, he'll survive the apocalypse, no doubt. We've yet to let him live down that little slip-up, teasing him with a wink and a "What brain?" every now and again.
My siblings and I are a bunch of clowns. We enjoy the joy of laughter and bring a silly touch to just about any situation, intentionally or not. We're not above ribbing family and friends or making jokes at their expense.
Perhaps sacrilegiously, these ribbings even extend to our Christianity, making jokes at God's expense. Sometimes that means I'll cross myself out of context; or maybe I cleanse someone with a few sprinkles of "holy water" from my water bottle; or when performing the ritual of communion I might grab the nearest chocolate chip cookie and declare it the needed flesh of Jesus; or I'll sing praise music in a thick southern accent, or a posh British accent, or so deep that my bones rumble, aiming more for eccentric performance entertainment than as worship. I call it my "irreverence," how I fail to treat God with the pious sanctity he deserves.
He does deserve my respect. He is the king. He's the father. He's the righteous one who was willing to sacrifice Godhood to heal the rift formed between him and us, a saviour who deserves nothing less than reverence.
But God is not a one-dimensional being, and I believe our relationship with him should be more complex than one set of emotions and actions. God is also our friend. He's our brother. If you can't laugh with God, with whom can you laugh? I don't think he minds when I poke fun at Christian rituals, or when I bring out the layers of life's absurdity when I bass-drop my way through "Fairest Lord Jesus," brows bouncing and a wink at the ready. I believe that God winks back, friend enough to let me tease him and his admittedly glorious majesty. God's my friend and a person as much as anyone else; he can enjoy the joy of laughter as much as we do, and best of all, his ego isn't fragile. He can take a little gentle ribbing when I play with the tropes of my faith.
Though he also has no faults— I doubt I'll ever get one of those "What brain?" moments about him. I’m sure he has plenty about me though!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.