Well I must tell you that last weekend I had a “first time in my life” experience.

I had to run out on Saturday morning to pick up a few things. I was headed to the Post Office to get our mail, then to the gas station, dry cleaners and finally the grocery store, and I had my route planned out to make it back home as quickly as possible. You see, on my days off I do not like to leave the house, but Mr. Wonderful was out of town, so I was forced to run errands.

There was no way to put off the inevitable, so I dressed in a black pair of stretchy capris and a bright t-shirt, did my hair and decided to settle for no make-up…just a little lipstick (my mother always said you do not go out of the house without at least lipstick!) Good to go and I jumped in the truck and headed out.

Now let me tell you that Mr. Wonderful grocery shops and I absolutely detest doing it. At Publix, I picked up my prescriptions and then headed into the grocery section to pick up a few items. As I was going through the store, there was a man, probably in his late 50’s, good looking and very noticeable as he seemed to be in every aisle that I ventured down.

“Excuse me, but I was wondering if I could have your phone number. You are such a beautiful looking woman.” was what I heard after several aisles. I kept moving. Who is he talking to? Again…”hello…I would really like to spend some time with you.”

OK…now some background here if you don’t know me. I am an obese woman…yes, I have lost 96.5 pounds (can’t seem to make it to that 100!) in a little over a year but I am still considered obese. I have always been a heavy woman. I have never been “hit upon” but guess what…I was being flirted with! Yep…me of all people was being “hit up!”

Now…I know you are all wondering what I did.

Well, being in shock as I was, I burst out laughing! Not just giggling but hysterically laughing! “Are you talking to me? You have got to be kidding me!” is what came out of my mouth when I could speak again. Now that I look back, the poor guy! I know I was laughing loud enough for others to hear in the aisle and I was just lucky that my old lady bladder didn’t give way at that time!

When I could compose myself, I showed my left hand and I explained that I was sorry but I’ve been happily married for almost 44 years. “Are you sure?”, he asked. “Yes, thank you.” Was my response and I walked away.

Later that day, looking back on the event, I experienced two different reactions. Yes, a part of me was pleased that my recent weight loss has finally made me feel “worthy” of attention of others or compliments but then the other reaction was anger. Yes…anger.

When I weighed in at my highest, 338 pounds, I know how I was treated. I saw the stares…I felt uneasy. Well, even when I was at my heaviest, I always tried to dress the best. I never went anywhere in shorts or sloppy clothing. Secretly…I am still uneasy. Now I deal with flabby, sagging skin. Even more important is that I am who I was at 338 pounds or now at 242.5 pounds. I haven’t changed! I’m still the same exact person. That’s where my anger comes in…why should I be treated differently. I know...sterotypes.

I’ve told several people about my adventure and now… I’m still laughing about it. For the first time in my 64 years, I’ve been hit on. Should that be a proud thing? I don’t know…I guess I just don’t know how to react to this. For others out there, I’m sure maybe this is a common thing.

Anyway…you may ask what Mr. Wonderful said when I told him. I haven’t told him because I know I would get the same tongue in cheek comment, “Well, ya should have went with him!” Yeah…this old lady was hit on for the first time in her life and I’m still laughing! Hey, just imagine if I had worn make-up!