Can’t we all just get along? It would be great if we could live without conflict, but as long as there is sin on the earth that will never happen. We are living in a time though that conflict seems to be at an all time high. Of course we always blame it on someone else, like the President, the other political party, or a whole list of other people. If you spend anytime reading comments on articles, or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or any other social media platform you will quickly realize that conflict can be made out of anything at anytime. It is so sad to see people attacking others for no reason or because they disagree about something that doesn’t really matter. Much of the conflict can be avoided and it should be avoided, but not all conflict should be avoided.
We live in an evil world and evil must be confronted wherever it is found. It would be wrong to avoid conflict when faced with evil. I am thankful that Pastor Jonas Clark and the men of his church did not avoid conflict when the British were marching through Lexington and Concord to seize their guns and arrest Samuel Adams and John Hancock. Decades later imagine if President Lincoln had tried to avoid conflict when it came to slavery. Yet again you cannot argue that the world did not benefit from the United States fighting the evil of Hitler, Hirohito, and Mussolini. Today we have our own evil to face. It seems to lurk around every corner, and the scariest part is that many people don’t see it as evil. In fact much of the evil that we face is celebrated. If you stand up to the evil you will be seen as evil by many. We need people that are willing to stand against evil and those that celebrate it. Today some of this evil is called choice and love. Another evil is believing that you can choose your own gender. God created life, male and female, and marriage.
When we go against God’s plan we are fighting God and that never turns out well. You will be told not to judge or asked why you care about what they do. As a Christian that believes the Bible I have a responsibility to care for others. If someone is destroying their life by killing their baby, dismantling God’s design for marriage, or rejecting the gender that God gave them, I would be evil if I let them continue without saying something. Of course there are many other evils that need to be addressed as well.
I hope you are seeing that some conflict is unfortunately necessary. There are some very important things to remember in any conflict. If you do anything out of hate, you are no better than the person you are confronting.
The confrontation must be done in humility. God hates pride and if you are taking a stand in a prideful way you are fighting against God, not for Him. Also remember that God is the only one that is righteous. It is not you or me that decides what is right and wrong. Obviously in this article several evils were named. However, these are not man’s opinion, but the truth of God’s Word. Yes, conflict is necessary, but please only enter into it with true biblical love.
The greatest evil is when a false Gospel is preached. One of the times Paul and Barnabas faced this evil is recorded in Acts 15. People were trying to add works to salvation. They were saying that if you did not obey the law you were not a Christian.
Jesus is the only way to Heaven and all who trust Him for salvation will have eternal life.
We have no right to brag about being a Christian, because Jesus died to pay for our sins so that we could have eternal life. Paul and Barnabas continually fought the evil of people trying to corrupt this truth.
The title of my message on Sunday, June 23rd, at 11 am is “The Pros and Cons of Conflict.” Come out as we dig into the Word of God and see the challenges and blessings of standing up for what is right. If you would like to learn more go to calvaryflorida.com. If I can help you in anyway please let me know.
Friday, June 21st at 7 pm come out to Calvary Baptist Church for a free concert brought by “Voices of Praise.”
Immediately following the concert we will provide FREE PIZZA. Please join us and bring your friends and family.
