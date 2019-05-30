There are many times in our fast paced, modern world when life can be quite overwhelming. We have pressing time schedules, financial challenges, threatening illnesses, relationship conflicts, car problems, just to name a few.
If we are fortunate, most of the time we face these issues one at a time or occasionally, but sometimes we must deal with many at once. “When it rains, it pours” happens at times and we find ourselves more focused on the negative than the positive in our lives. What we focus on always seems to increase and before you know it, the negative quickly appears to outweigh anything positive. This can cause us to lose perspective and the smallest
negative event can look huge. Something small at any other time wouldn’t make a difference, but in the light of all we may be facing, it’s the “straw that broke the camel’s back”. It’s easy to lose heart when we really live in a world in which we face opposition almost daily.
Sometimes it may feel like everything and everyone is against us. We may ask, “why don’t I get a break? What have I done to deserve what is happening to me?” The Bible says in 1 Peter 5:8, we have an adversary who prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. Jesus said famously in John 10:10, “the thief comes to steal, kill and destroy, but I have come that you may have life and life abundantly.”
The visible world can be enough of a challenge in itself, but what about the unseen world and the challenges that come with it. This enemy sometimes appears to be having a lot of success in devouring,
stealing, killing, and destroying, especially when we find ourselves right in the
middle of it. Because of this seeming success, he can appear very large and powerful. We find ourselves thinking we have a big devil and a small God in comparison.
I spent a few moments last week contemplating the immenseness of the Universe. Scientists say the current diameter of the Universe is approximately 93 billion light years wide, but it’s continuously expanding ever larger. Our planet would be no larger than a microscopic dust particle on a football field and how unbelievably small would humans inhabitants be in comparison.
As I think on these things, I am overwhelmed by knowing that it was all created by God. What kind of God would be able to do something so great? Where did He come from? Many questions remain unanswered. Logically, it really doesn’t make a lot of sense. The human brain is incapable of completely understanding such deep and weighty matters.
What is even more difficult to wrap my head around is that the God who created all this unbelievably large Universe
actually gives a flip about me.
In His greatness, I am much smaller than a tiny ant but He still cares about me and all the other 7.3 billion people on the planet.
It helps greatly to place my “huge” problems, challenges and enemies before Him in comparison and suddenly what seemed great,
suddenly is so small. We begin to see that our God is infinitely large and the devil is a toothless lion or a mouse with a large bullhorn.
God is not only all powerful, powerful enough to create all that is in existence, but He is also able to focus on the smallest details of our lives. So much so that in Luke 12:7 it says, “the very hairs on your head are all numbered.” Even as infinitely powerful and large He is, He is still a Heavenly Father who perfectly cares for each of His children and wants the absolute best for them. When you may be facing an enemy or
insurmountable problems and obstacles, know that you have a really big God and a really small, defeated devil. What could
possibly stand before Him? Ephesians 3:20 says, “He is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think.” That’s great news!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.