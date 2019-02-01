Getting It Done

So… by now you all know that my “so long”, “farewell”, “auf Wiedersehen”,

“sayonara” date has been moved up from October to March 31st. Mr. Wonderful and

I will probably pull out of Homestead on April 1st. (No fooling!). You see, after spending a week at Christmas at our home in Land O Lakes, Mr. Wonderful and I decided we really want to be there as soon as possible. I came back and talked to my boss and the date for my exit was moved up. This is getting real!

Moving from our home that we built was heart wrenching for sure but moving out of the area is going to break my heart in some ways, but I need to get in gear and get it done!

The first thing I am doing is getting my doctor appointments out of the way. I went to the

pulmonologist this week and will have a sleep study done to see if I need to upgrade my CPAP machine or to see if I need it at all now that I have lost almost 100 pounds. This week I also went to my general doctor, Dr. Jose Cobiella, to get all my prescriptions transferred as we now have a new drugstore and I need everything updated. (Note that he told me to say that he is going to miss me terribly! He will

probably miss my nagging.). I have finally found doctors who care about all of me and now what happened? It’s time to move. That’s a sad part of leaving.

I like the area we are moving to as I describe it as what Homestead used to be when I first came in 1975. I will not miss the traffic. Going to Miami in the morning or coming home in the evening is a journey in exasperation. Driving Krome Avenue at lunch time is frustrating. The lack of wide-open space and the farmlands dwindling is saddening. These things I will not miss and yes, it is sad.

What am I going to miss? The people. I am trying to figure out how I am going to survive without those people who are

instrumental in my life here in Homestead. My co-workers, who are more like sisters. My boss, who was my friend first and then my boss (twenty years ago and we haven’t killed each other yet). My church friends from Sacred Heart who I love and cherish dearly who help me when I struggle with my faith. My former neighbors who will always be close in my heart. A special lady who has taken Mr. Wonderful and me into her home when we sold ours and needed a place to live. My people who take care of my physical needs and who I love. People like the pharmacists at Walgreen’s in Florida City, my hairdresser Julie at Cuttin’ Loose, my dentist, Dr. Paz, my doctors and my physical therapist and staff at Homestead Physical Therapy. The people at the

restaurants I frequent...Shivers, Sam’s, Farmer’s Market, Portofino, my morning group at Royal Palm and more. My clients from our office who many have become close friends. The staff and attendees at the Seminole Theatre...yes, these and many others…I will miss the people.

Perhaps the people I don’t know very well but will miss

terribly are you, the readers. Believe it or not, I have always doubted my writing and sharing life but when I have people come up to me and say, “Your column is the first thing I read in the paper” or “my husband and I fight over who is going to read your column first”, it sets my heart afire with warmth. I may not know your names, but I cherish each and every one of you. I have shared my inmost insecurities with you. My struggle with obesity, death and much more. I have complained about

injustices I see. I have demanded actions to correct wrongs. I have shared with you my love of traveling and of course, the grands. My husband is wonderful...hence Mr. Wonderful...but he does not want his picture in the paper. He says that I put everything out there and indeed, I know I do. I tell him, “I have no secrets!” That is why I share with you, the readers.

So where do I go from here? I hope you, the readers, will want me to continue to share my experiences with you, at least for a little while longer. I will share my joys,

sorrows, triumphs and losses in life. Hopefully I will continue to write about what many think, but just don’t voice.

Yes, I’m getting things done and preparing to leave but then I realize that I am not done yet and so much of my heart will still be in Homestead. This move will be just a page turned in another chapter. I’m getting it done.