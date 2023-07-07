Florida’s multi billion Dollar agri industry has depended for years on immigrants to do the work Americans don’t want to do, like picking tomatoes, vegetables, fruits and do other manual intensive low paid labor.
These for the most part are hard working families who do no wrong except they don’t have a legal documented status which mostly is the fault of the U.S. Congress for not providing a “guest worker” status to these people. These workers simply migrated from places where there was no work to a place that offered work in addition to seeking a better life.
This is the story of migration since the beginning of time. But the “story” of America’s growing “MAGA” reflects a recent political divide that contravenes America’s greatness upon which this nation was founded and thrived.
Today, in Florida thanks to Desantis policies, targeting some minorities with restrictions is not only driving some businesses and people out of Florida, like Desantis vs Disney where Disney, the largest company in Florida and the Sunshine State’s tourism mainstay just cancelled a Billion Dollar expansion project and some groups have cancelled conventions and travel to the state. Whereas America was founded on the principle of inclusion of immigrants of multiple kinds, races, religions and beliefs, this new Desantis and related ‘Right Wing” policies are starting to resemble Hitler’s Aryanization and population cleansing policies that cost the lives of 6.5 million Jews and displaced millions of others. I am one of these having lost my entire family so yes, I am familiar with such practices.
It seems that we have forgotten that the 100 pilgrims came to America 400 years ago to escape religious discrimination and over the years since then, many have come seeking and finding new life and opportunity with the approval of the evolving American government, most with documents but many without. Twelve million of these immigrants came without documents to Ellis Island over a 50 year span fleeing the Irish famine, Eastern European discrimination and threat of being killed and the Swedish peasants fleeing hunger finding new homes in Minnesota.
Among these immigrants were Israel Beilin(Irving Berlin) who gave us Broadway music and “God Bless America”, the Warnacker Brothers (Warner Brothers) who gave America its movie industry founding Hollywood, my wife’s parents(Shirley) who came from Poland to establish the New Orleans clothing retail business. Among others but with documents but nevertheless immigrants were myself, Einstein, Henry Kissinger, Tesla, and many more who definitely would not be classified as undesirables and contributed immensely to America’s progress. And, lets not forget the half million Cubans who came with zero papers who have become prominent business leaders and politicians. Together, all these became ‘The America”.
We should ask ourselves why we have sent leaders to political offices who cannot resolve such critical issues as immigration reform and why we seem to be allowing some human restrictions resembling the fascist policies of Hitler and others like the Nazis. The hard working and low paid agri workers targeted today by Desantis restrictive policies add to America’s problems rather than resolve the basic issues. It’s time for Americans to decide what kind of ‘America” we want to have and if the Desantis type of America is what’s wanted, maybe it’s time for some of us to leave.
