Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, some astonishing and often horrific records have been broken. For one, more Americans died in 2020 than any other year in recorded history. This grim statistic undoubtedly reflects the toll that the Covid-19 pandemic had on the country. But it was also seriously bolstered by the other health crisis, addiction. And few places in the US saw such sharp increases in drug abuse as the state of Florida. For example, in 2021, Florida ranked second nationally for overdose deaths, behind only California.
Florida has historically been an epicenter for new addiction trends. The state has long been used as a smuggling route by drug traffickers to bring addictive substances across the borders and into America. This means that we often see unfamiliar patterns of addiction arise in Florida first before spreading north and west.
For example, Florida was one of the first states where synthetics substances like Bath Salts and Flakka were reported. It was also the focal point of investigations into unscrupulous doctors and clinics pushing Oxycontin during the height of the prescription opioid epidemic. And things haven’t exactly improved for the state since then.
The pandemic worsened America's drug epidemic markedly. Drug overdose deaths skyrocketed amid the shutdown of 2020. Most notably, fentanyl poisoning deaths soared as people were forced into isolation and cut off from many valuable resources, including medications for relapse prevention.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is far stronger than morphine. It is odorless and can kill someone with as little as a few grains. According to addicted.org, the drug is cheap to produce, easy to smuggle, and is flooding the country. But it isn’t new in Florida.
Florida has struggled with fentanyl for years now. Since illicit fentanyl is usually produced in clandestine laboratories overseas and smuggled into the US, Florida was one of the first states where it was observed. Now, after spreading north and west, fentanyl poisoning has become something that isn’t uncommon anywhere in the US. And the overdose problem has only grown worse in Florida.
In 2020, 7,579 people died from a drug overdose in Florida. That was an increase of 37% from 2019. More specifically, from March 2020 to March 2021, which is considered the height of the pandemic, 7,700 deaths were reported. That was almost 10% of the total overdose deaths reported nationwide for the same period.
In the Tampa Bay area, 23 out of every 100,000 residents died from an overdose last year. That rate was 9 percent higher than the rest of Florida and 50 percent higher than the national average.
In Tampa Bay alone, 30 people die from a drug overdose each week.
Drug overdose deaths have been rising for quite some time, so this news hasn’t caused the same shockwaves that the coronavirus pandemic did. But it’s important to view these issues in the context of history rather than the heat of the moment. While Covid-19 may seem like the bigger concern, substance abuse has taken more lives for far longer.
Families Against fentanyl, an online drug awareness resource, recently released shocking findings. Fentanyl poisoning is now the number one cause of death for Americans between 18 and 45. The deadly opioid kills more young adults than Covid-19, suicide, and car accidents. It’s happening to one person every 8.57 minutes and 175 people each day. These statistics don’t include overdose deaths from any other substance. So, one can imagine how serious the problem becomes when we examine drug abuse and overdose as a whole.
The overprescribing of Oxycontin in states like Florida led to heroin, which has led to fentanyl and is now the worst overdose crisis we’ve ever seen. Heroin and other drug dealers wanting to increase profits mix fentanyl with their products and sell them to unsuspecting users. So, it’s not just that more people are using opioids. It’s that more people are dying due to fentanyl.
It’s time to look at this problem with a fresh set of eyes. Addiction thrives in Florida. If we can all manage to practice social distancing for two years to fight Covid-19, we can figure out how to help those struggling with addiction who need us.
Ramsey Darwish has worked in the field of Substance Use Disorder for over 15 years.
