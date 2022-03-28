Throughout the history of Christianity, the Church has supported and implemented the endeavor of evangelism in various ways. For some, this would seem to be a natural impulse as a matter of promulgation and expansion of religion.
For authentic believers who regard the redemption of humanity (and all creation for that matter) through Jesus as surpassing any mundane institutional injunctions or ecumenical campaigns, sharing the gospel is a fundamental essence of our response to that gospel.
When one truly embraces something as "good news," one is inclined to bestow that upon others in consideration for their welfare, and not simply as a means to advance the ranks and agenda of an organization.
There is a persistent kind of assumption that evangelism must be conducted in the most vocally strident and boisterous fashion possible to be effective.
Observation and experience can attest to the insight that an adversarial and dogmatic tone, however sincere or passionate, might not always be received as an ideal "first contact" encounter for those who are unaccustomed to stark and severe presentations of spirituality.
A cursory survey of New Testament evangelistic incidents might indeed lead one to conclude that preaching the gospel is somehow inherently a confrontational and melodramatic affair. However, as is often the case, when we tend to focus on histrionics and spectacle, we might miss some of the more nuanced and modest displays of Christian ministry exemplified throughout the scriptures.
While we all likely understand the importance of sharing the gospel in as direct a manner as possible, it is also helpful to recognize at the same time that there are profuse opportunities for courtesy, kindness, and creativity.
It is undeniable that the apostle Peter's sermon following the proliferation of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost subsequent to Jesus's ascension is one of the most adamant, emphatic, and convicting demonstrations of early Christian proselytizing (Acts 2:14-42).
It may be interesting to note that his sermon in this scenario appears quite tailored to his target audience (local Jews and Jewish pilgrims to Jerusalem). It would probably not be unreasonable to conclude that a similar message might not prove to be quite as effective with any other gathering.
A good contrast to this instance of delivering the gospel also involves the apostle Peter when God directed him to reach out to the Roman centurion Cornelius (Acts 10).
Peter's vision guided him to the realization that the gospel was intended for everyone, and so he was able to share the message of redemption with a Gentile, someone he might not ordinarily have considered to be an intended recipient of that message. Peter and Cornelius's first contact experience in this situation was rather different from what had occurred earlier in Jerusalem at Pentecost.
Here, Peter preached a message of the sacrificial work of Jesus's life, death, and resurrection similar to what he had preached before, but in this context, he was led to emphasize the inclusive nature of the redemption provided through Jesus.
Thankfully, God had prepared Peter's mind and heart to adapt not the message but his delivery to the unique circumstances.
Another practical illustration of adjusting the style of transmission (but not the essential message) in evangelism is when the apostle Paul shared the gospel with the residents of Athens (Acts 17:16-34). There, Paul, having familiarized himself with their particularly pagan practices and beliefs, addressed their tendency to associate various aspects of life with individual deities.
By assessing their culture and customs beforehand, he was able to devise a formulation of the gospel that made sense in their context and ultimately appealed to the sensibilities of many members of that assembly. Paul's first contact in this case proved to be fairly productive.
In "Star Trek" lore, the notion of first contact between species across the galaxy evolved toward a principle of highly regulated and measured procedures practiced by Starfleet and the United Federation of Planets.
In an episode of "The Next Generation" television series, some crew members of the 24th century starship Enterprise are engaged in a particular first contact reconnaissance mission. In the story, we witness how the team exerts great effort to observe and study the inhabitants of a given planet that has not yet established a presence among the galactic community.
Despite their best attempts to remain unobtrusive and avoid interfering with the normal cultural development of the world, one of the mission participants is discovered after being injured during an incident. Captain Picard and Counselor Troi realize that it has become necessary to directly interact with some specific representatives of the population in order to both effect a rescue and establish an initial invitation to communication.
PICARD: We learn as much as possible about a planet before we make first contact.
TROI: One of the things we monitor are your broadcast signals, your journalism, your music, your humour. Try to better understand you as a people.
MIRASTA: I hate to think how you would judge us based on our popular music and entertainment.
PICARD: Indeed, we do get an incomplete picture, which is why we also do surface reconnaissance.
MIRASTA: You've had people on our planet?
TROI: For several years.
PICARD: These are specialists, highly trained observation teams, superficially identical to yourselves and therefore able to blend naturally into your society. You see, we have discovered that the most hazardous aspect of these missions is a lack of sufficient information.
It does not require unusual exercises of imagination to comprehend that a "lack of sufficient information" can lead to an array of issues arising from potential misunderstanding and ignorance.
While the gospel itself remains singular and consistent in its validity and relevance, the manner in which we are able to express and apply its truths can vary from one context to another. As Paul might describe it, there is indeed one gospel; but there is not necessarily only one appropriate technique for sharing that gospel. Paul himself explains his own approach of becoming "all things to all people" in some cases (1 Corinthians 9:19-23).
At times, a seemingly "aggressive" method might appear suitable, while in other situations, subtlety and sympathy might prove to be more effective. First contact with the gospel need not always be of a "fire and brimstone" nature.
It should not be surprising that this approach might not resonate with every type of individual. We can, and perhaps should, consider the concerns, needs, and motivations of those we seek to bless with the message of redemption, and consider that the message is intended to address humanity holistically.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.