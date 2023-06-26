According to the Bible, among the many attributes of God are innovation and perfection.
Apparently, God determined it was fitting that he should exhibit these qualities through creation.
In the beginning, as described in Genesis, God conceived and composed the intricate and complex patterns and structures of our immense and remarkable
universe. This encompassing cosmos was deemed by God himself as good — that is, complete, pleasant, and agreeable, wholly representative of God's character, being the product of his majestic handiwork. It is an expression of his pure intention to exercise his love through all aspects of the diverse and dynamic dimensions of reality he chose to call forth into existence.
God populated this reality with beings through whom he could share and communicate this truth: the ultimate evidence and value of love is its ability to manifest without expectation of reciprocation. Everything about this creation attests to the great love of God and his desire and willingness to extend blessings and benevolence to every element and inhabitant, simply as a corollary of his own nature.
One curious character trait that God revealed with the advent of creation was a somewhat odd — some might even say unreasonable and unprecedented — display of vulnerability. The Lord and master of all space and time and matter and energy; the God who fashioned the universe according to his own great pleasure and imagination; this Supreme Being imparted his likeness and similitude of spirit into creatures who were intended to share in a sublime intimacy of communion.
Amidst the perfect harmony of creation, human beings were bestowed with the capacity for exercising their own creativity and free will. Among the manifold potential and possibilities, this allowed for the very distinct option that God could in fact be impugned, rejected, and forsaken by this selfsame creation — which is, of course, exactly what occurred. The challenge of choice is that there always remains the ability to embrace the wrong choice.
The complementary souls who were God's beloved progeny were now marred and spoiled by the imperfection of sin, and so were no longer suited for the perfect paradise that he had prepared for and entrusted to them. While it may not seem initially intuitive, God wisely removed them from that
environment which now could have further complicated their condition. Having partaken of the tree of knowledge of good and evil, any consumption of the fruit of the tree of life at this point would have introduced an undesirable state of immortality in iniquity.
At this juncture in the Genesis narrative, we begin to gain some comprehension of the plan of redemption, which we can readily deduce was formulated by God in anticipation of this apparent crisis. We are also able to perceive the various consequences of sin as humankind was then compelled to face the entirely unappealing prospect of separation from God.
One manifestation of humanity's often arrogant propensity for self-reliance has been an ongoing quest to rediscover or rebuild an Eden in which to recapture the innocence and purity of being and purpose enjoyed momentarily by our original progenitors. Such fixation on an archetypal form of habitation and subsistence has been demonstrated throughout history by individuals and groups who have attempted to assert or exert their own peculiar or singular interpretations of "heaven on earth."
It has not been uncommon for differing visions of a utopian life and landscape to be in stark contrast with each other or to even result in grim conflict.
Humankind's attempts to achieve a world of perfection and tranquility by its own methods have continued to be met with frustration, disappointment, and shortcomings. Regarding both the natural environment as well as
social and civic terrain, there have been various efforts to shape and sculpt our surroundings to suit our own sense of propriety or unanimity.
Even the Church — or rather, certain ecclesiastical institutions that purport to embody the substance and structure of the Church — has, in often misguided fashion, sometimes sought to manufacture or impose (at times forcibly) some semblance of a "kingdom of heaven."
Lamentably, this often rather mirrors the deficiencies of kingdoms of the world, exhibiting similar degrees of indulgence, corruption, and lust for power. Even the most well-intentioned individuals can typically demonstrate a lack of complete understanding concerning the purpose and nature of paradise.
In an episode of the original "Star Trek" television series, the crew of the starship USS Enterprise contend with a group of individuals representing a movement that eschews modern (or "futuristic") technology and advocates a "return to nature," often to an extreme degree.
For instance, they are suspicious of medical procedures, and their leader adamantly refuses efforts at immunization. Furthermore, this group of "space hippies" is intent on reaching a so-called legendary planet dubbed, appropriately, Eden, where it is assumed they would enjoy the products of paradise.
The group had previously misappropriated a starship to aid in their crusade, and after taking them into custody aboard the Enterprise, Captain Kirk must decide how to best handle their case.
SPOCK: There are many who are uncomfortable with what we have created. It is almost a biological rebellion. A profound revulsion against the planned communities, the programming, the sterilised, artfully balanced atmospheres. They hunger for an Eden where spring comes.
KIRK: All do. The cave is deep in our memory.
SPOCK: Yes, that is true, Captain.
KIRK: But we don't steal space cruisers and act like irresponsible children. What makes you so sympathetic toward them?
SPOCK: It is not sympathy so much as curiosity, Captain.
A wish to understand. They regard themselves as aliens in their own worlds, a condition with which I am somewhat familiar.
In the end, the unruly group hijacks the Enterprise and navigates to a planet matching the reported position of the purported Eden. However, in their haste to embrace the natural beauty and pristine condition of this particular world, they fail to discern the poisonous nature of its indigenous flora until too late. Some of the Enterprise crew discover one of the group's members dead on the ground, a bitten fruit in his hand. Mr. Spock notes that, "His name was Adam."
The Bible indicates that, ultimately, we are not capable of redeeming ourselves or creation at large, and it is not within our capacity to discover Eden in our fallen state. Certainly, God continues to desire that we steward his creation in the most respectful, equitable, and prudent manner
possible. This is the essence of the so-called mandate of dominion conferred upon humankind from the beginning.
Any efforts on our part to rediscover paradise or usher in a vision of the kingdom of heaven must be predicated upon the gospel of redemption through Jesus. That is our commission, to share the good news that the restoration of creation does not depend on our own shortcomings; but rather, that God himself will regenerate our universe of chaos, and we can be a part of that new heaven and earth promised in Revelation 21.
