r. Firouz Daneshgari likens the American healthcare system to the gas-guzzling cars of the ’70s and ’80s — the same oversized behemoths that led to the near-extinction of America’s Big Three automakers.
“Our healthcare system has become the gas-guzzler of the world,” Dr. Daneshgari said in a recent interview. “And frankly, the gas-guzzler doesn’t care who pays for the gas — whether it’s the federal government or the employer — or who rides in the car.”
His eye-opening new book, Health Guardianship: The Remedy to the Sick Care System, draws upon more than 30 years of research to offer an unflinching look at the systemic dysfunction caused (primarily) by America’s fee-for-service healthcare model — and proposes effective solutions.
“The hospitals are financial institutions that benefit financially from people being sick,” he said. “When you use healthcare services as a source of revenue, everything we do … has side effects or complications.”
Among those complications: Approximately half of all healthcare services delivered in the United States are a waste; there’s a tremendous lack of transparency and uniformity when it comes to prices; and intermediaries such as hospitals and insurance companies have come between doctors and their patients, Dr. Daneshgari explained.
“We have built a system specialized for sick care, and yet ironically we expect the results of ‘healthcare’ from it,” he said.
In Health Guardianship, Dr. Daneshgari details a framework for a new healthcare paradigm that prioritizes mitigation of health risks and elimination of chronic conditions, and rewards guardianship of health, not delivery of sick care services.
“My aim is to generate a national dialogue and movement toward a path forward that will create the next model of healthcare delivery. A model that will have all the medical and technological advances, and yet it is accessible, affordable, high quality and consumer-centric and not provider-centric,” he said.
He describes how this new model can be implemented using the existing primary care infrastructure, with the integration of virtual health and wellness services to make proactive, consumer-centric healthcare as convenient and affordable as shopping and banking.
Acting like a whistle blower who calls out the existing dysfunction of the system, Dr. Daneshgari offers an imminently available remedy that would create the next generation of healthcare that is accessible to all, affordable by everyone and will provide the quality desired by healthcare consumers.
About the Author:
Firouz Daneshgari, M.D., is a surgeon-scientist, educator and entrepreneur who has worked at the University of Colorado, Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University. He has published more than 200 scientific articles, led numerous scientific and clinical panels, and trained hundreds.
Following implementation of the Affordable Care Act and approval of its mandates by the Supreme Court during 2010-2012, he founded BowTie Medical to create systematic innovations for bringing efficiency and value into the healthcare delivery system.
In addition to Health Guardianship, Dr. Daneshgari shares his views on healthcare and the path forward through his podcast, Why Can’t We Have it All? The Missing Pieces in Our Healthcare (www.wcwha.com).
