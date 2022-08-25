Last week brought incredible relief to millions of Americans concerned by the threat climate change poses. After more than a year of fighting, Democrats in congress have finally succeeded in passing historic investments in climate change, through the Inflation Reduction Act. Through this piece of legislation, Democrats have secured groundbreaking investments in sustainable and clean technologies. These investments are projected to result in a 40%
reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (Summary of the energy security and climate change investments in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, democrats.senate.gov).
Seeing that the United States is the second largest emitter of greenhouse gasses in the world, right after China, that is an extremely valuable
reduction.
The reduction of greenhouse gasses that will be caused by the Inflation Reduction Act line up closely with the urgent guidelines provided by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or the IPCC. Following these guidelines will help us avoid the worst threats posed by an unnaturally changing climate. Namely: mass climate migration, significant damage to economies, extreme and frequent weather events, and water and food scarcity.
The achievements secured by the Inflation Reduction Act are essential and incredible. So one might be surprised to discover that climate advocacy groups across the country aren’t great fans of the bill. Many left leaning environmental organizations have recently expressed their disapproval, or even their dislike, of the Inflation Reduction Act, for a variety of reasons. Before the passage of the bill, several of these groups actually tried to stop the Inflation Reduction Act from becoming law. Their main concerns are that there should have been more funding for marginalized and at risk communities, and less funding for current dirty forms of energy.
Some examples of organizations that refused to accept or applaud the bill include GreenPeace, Soulardarity, Corporation Jackson, and Taproot Earth. The most outspoken opposer of the Inflation Reduction Act is the organization Climate Justice Alliance, who plainly stated in their article The Inflation Reduction Act is not a climate justice bill, “Climate Justice Alliance is opposing the reconciliation bill in its current form.”
Now, we should acknowledge that many of the concerns and accusations brought up by these organizations are very valid, and important. These communities must be protected, along with all the other communities throughout the United States.
However, this kind of behavior from these organizations can be harmful to the entire climate change movement. It is unrealistic to expect that any piece of legislation will ever be perfect. With 50 democrats in the Senate and 224 democrats in the house, each with their own set of intentions and interests, the process of making a unified decision is difficult, painstaking, and precarious. To make progress in this political climate, you must carefully choose your battles and seize any opportunity when it comes. Waiting for the perfect piece of legislation ends up sabotaging the intentions of these organizations, as eventually fragile agreements fall through and time runs out.
The Enlightenment philosopher Voltaire says it best with the quote “Let not the perfect be the enemy of the good.”
The Inflation Reduction Act is not big enough to fully address the climate crisis, but it will succeed in buying us enough time until we can, and that is reason enough for us to celebrate a victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.